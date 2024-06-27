Tragic Loss: Former Cameroon Midfielder Landry Nguemo Passes Away in Crash

Share Facebook

Cameroon has lost a beloved football figure, Landry Nguemo, who tragically died in a car accident near Obala, just 45km north of the capital, Yaoundé. The former midfielder, renowned for his contributions from 2006 to 2014 with the national team, was involved in the fatal crash that has since been confirmed by Cameroonian football authorities.

Nguemo’s career highlights include playing for top clubs such as Girondins de Bordeaux and taking part in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Beyond his football career, Nguemo was committed to nurturing young talents and even ventured into property development. His recent project, CAN House, aimed to support local development in his hometown of Dschang.

The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has expressed deep sorrow over his passing and extended condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Nguemo’s legacy as a player and mentor will be remembered by many across the football community.