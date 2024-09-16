Cameroonian freighter towed off Taiwan beach 2 months after typhoon

Share Facebook

Taiwan News | The Cameroonian-registered freighter Ginan was towed off a Pingtung County beach Saturday (Sept. 14), almost two months after it became stranded during Typhoon Gaemi.

The ship was one of eight vessels that sank or became stuck on sandbanks or rocks during the typhoon in July. The Ginan was located on a beach close to the Dapeng Bay Qingzhou Coastal Recreation Area near Donggang, CNA reported.

The Maritime Port Bureau said that because of the proximity to the popular travel destination, it had asked the owners of the ship to act rapidly but with caution in resolving the incident. A thorough evaluation concluded the body of the ship had not sustained any damage and that as a result, there was little risk of an oil leak.

During high tide and with the assistance of a tugboat, the Ginan was finally pulled afloat at 5:20 a.m. on Saturday and towed into port for a complete checkup. The ship had originally carried a crew of nine, 20.5 tons of diesel, and 12 containers which were offloaded Thursday (Sept. 12).

Of the eight ships which encountered problems during Typhoon Gaemi, six still need to be removed, according to the Maritime Port Bureau.