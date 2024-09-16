Kribi Port Receives Five New Cranes for New Dock

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | On September 13, a ship arrived at Kribi Port carrying important equipment from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited. This delivery was significant for the port as it brought five new cranes for the Port Authority of Kribi and marked the first use of the new 715-meter-long dock.

This dock is a major component of Phase II of Kribi’s industrial-port project. “This initial docking not only tests the new 715-meter dock designed for container handling but also allows us to receive the five new quay cranes and two of the RTG cranes. We expect the remainder of the equipment to arrive by October 2024,” stated the PAK.

Phase II includes several major improvements: the construction of the new dock, an extension of the breakwater by 675 meters, the development of 30 hectares of storage space, and the construction of terminals for aluminum and hydrocarbons. The project also involves acquiring advanced handling equipment and expanding roads and infrastructure. The total cost of this phase is CFA400 billion, with 75% funded by a loan from the Eximbank of China.

The Port Authority of Kribi anticipates future milestones. “Today’s arrival marks the beginning of important developments, including the arrival of additional RTG cranes in October and the full completion of construction expected by December 2024,” they announced.