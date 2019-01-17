Home / Business / Cameroonian government turns off 700,000 Nexttel sim cards

Cameroonian government turns off 700,000 Nexttel sim cards

January 17, 2019 Leave a comment

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian government instructed Nexttel, the country’s third largest mobile operator, to deactivate about 700,000 chips in recent weeks, sources at the post and telecoms department said.

The joint venture between Vietnamese Viettel Global and Cameroonian Bestinver is accused of not complying with the regulation in force which requires operators to register all their subscribers at the time the SIM cards are made available to them.

In 2017, the telecoms regulatory agency (ART) fined MTN, Orange, Nexttel and the incumbent Camtel an amount of XAF10 billion for non-compliance with obligations related to subscriber identification and the use of radio frequencies.

Check Also

Cameroon, Nigeria to collaborate in anti-graft campaign

YAOUNDE, Jan. 16 Xinhua | — Cameroon and Nigeria have begun seeking ways to collaborate …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved