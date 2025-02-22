Cameroonian Journalists Assaulted While Investigating Businessman Praised by President

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Press freedom in Cameroon has once again come under threat as two journalists from Equinoxe TV, Joseph Abena Abena and Augustin Ndongo, were assaulted while investigating a controversial businessman recently praised by President Paul Biya. The attack, which took place on February 13 in Cameroon’s South Region, has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed concerns over the safety of journalists in the country.

The Attack: A Threat to Journalism

Abena, a regional correspondent, and Ndongo, a camera operator, were investigating an agricultural facility owned by Samuel Tony Obam Bikoué when they were attacked. Obam had been recognized by President Biya just days earlier for his contributions to the agricultural industry, yet his ventures have faced scrutiny from local officials.

According to Abena, the journalists were confronted by a group of assailants, some armed with clubs. The attackers confiscated their phones, took Ndongo’s camera, and forced them to sit on the ground while threatening them with death and lynching. Even after identifying themselves as journalists and presenting press credentials, the violence continued.

“One of the attackers said he knew me before he said they were going to kill us,” Abena recounted.

The ordeal only ended when a local official intervened. However, the journalists suffered significant losses, including damage to their equipment and the theft of their memory card, which likely contained crucial footage from their investigation.

Questions Surrounding Obam’s Agro-Industrial Complex

The attack has raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of Obam’s agro-industrial complex. Journalist Paul Sabine Nana, in a Facebook post, highlighted the contradiction between the glowing praise Obam received from the President and the reality on the ground. He questioned why, if the facility was truly thriving, journalists were prevented from verifying its success.

“How can journalists conduct field investigations, as was done in Foumbot for young Tata Bakary, if they are humiliated and prevented from doing their job? This area is nothing like the agro-industrial complex that was presented to Cameroonians,” Nana wrote.

This incident suggests that rather than being a beacon of agricultural progress, Obam’s business may be embroiled in controversy. If his operations were above board, why resort to intimidation and violence against reporters?

Condemnation and Calls for Action

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Cameroon Journalists’ Trade Union (CJTU) have strongly condemned the attack, calling for immediate action from authorities.

Moussa Ngom, CPJ’s Francophone Africa representative, stated:

“The attack on Joseph Abena Abena and Augustin Ndongo is yet another expression of the sense of impunity for those who intimidate and threaten journalists in Cameroon. Cameroonian authorities must investigate and hold accountable the assailants and ensure a safe working environment for journalists.”

CJTU echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that Cameroon has already seen a decline in press freedom. The country recently dropped 20 places in the Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), ranking 138th out of 180 countries.

A Pattern of Intimidation Ahead of Elections

This attack is not an isolated incident. In recent months, CPJ has documented multiple cases of violence and intimidation against journalists in Cameroon, particularly as the country heads into elections later this year. The use of force to silence investigative reporting suggests a broader effort to suppress scrutiny and control public perception.

This incident is a stark reminder that in Cameroon, reporting the truth remains a dangerous profession. The question now is: Will the government take action to ensure justice, or will silence and fear continue to rule the press?