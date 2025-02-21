Mass Grave Discovery in Cameroon Sparks Outrage and Calls for Accountability | +video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | The discovery of at least four lifeless bodies and numerous human skeletons in a plantation near Edéa, Cameroon, on February 18, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the country. Situated along the road connecting Douala, the nation’s economic hub, to the capital, Yaoundé, the site appears to be a mass grave, raising urgent questions about security and justice in the region.

A Chilling Discovery

According to police sources, the grim find was made by a local vigilance committee from the village of Sikoum, assisted by gendarmes. The group had been searching for one of their missing members, only to find him among the deceased. The four bodies, three of which were in an advanced state of decomposition, had been left in a palm grove near a toll station at the outskirts of Edéa, along the road to Douala.

While initial reports confirmed four bodies, the government daily Cameroon Tribune later revealed that eleven human skeletons had also been discovered at the same location. Disturbingly, the victims had their hands tied behind their backs, a grim detail suggesting execution-style killings.

A Survivor Who Could Not Speak

Amidst the horror, authorities found a severely weakened survivor—his hands also bound. He was rushed to a local hospital for emergency care but succumbed to his condition just hours later. His untimely death further complicates the mystery, as he could have been a key witness to the tragedy.

Who Are the Victims? Who Are the Perpetrators?

The identities of the victims remain largely unknown. However, the Prefect of Sanaga-Maritime, speaking to local media, suggested that they were likely taxi and motorcycle taxi drivers. This points to the possibility that these individuals were either targeted for their occupation or had unknowingly crossed paths with a criminal network.

As for the perpetrators, the prefectural source believes they belong to a vast criminal organization operating between Douala and Edéa. While this explanation provides some context, it does little to quell fears of rampant insecurity in the country.

Growing Concerns Over “Galloping Insecurity”

Since news of the discovery broke, opposition leaders and civil society groups have condemned what they call “galloping insecurity” in Cameroon. Many have criticized the government’s apparent silence in the wake of such a gruesome revelation.

On February 20, opposition leader Maurice Kamto issued a statement denouncing the authorities’ inaction. He directly challenged President Paul Biya, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, and key defense and security officials, demanding immediate clarification on the situation.

A Nation on Edge

This latest development underscores the rising insecurity in Cameroon, where cases of kidnappings, violent crimes, and unresolved disappearances have fueled public distrust in law enforcement. The discovery of a possible mass grave so close to major urban centers raises urgent concerns about the extent of criminal activities operating unchecked.

With mounting pressure from opposition parties and civil society, the government now faces growing calls to conduct a transparent investigation, ensure accountability, and take concrete steps to improve security. However, whether authorities will respond with urgency remains to be seen.

For now, the families of the victims, the people of Edéa, and the nation as a whole wait for answers—answers that may determine the course of Cameroon’s fight against lawlessness and impunity.