Cameroonian president discusses football development with FIFA president

January 16, 2021

YAOUNDE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Cameroonian President Paul Biya on Friday held discussions on football development with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“Delighted to meet with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA before the start of the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN). We discussed the overall development of football in Cameroon and the world,” Biya said in a tweet after the meeting.

Infantino, who arrived in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde Friday, said he was pleased with the state-of-the-art football facilities in the central African nation.

“The infrastructure in Cameroon has made incredible steps forward. It will be more so next year with the organization of the Africa Cup of Nations,” Infantino told reporters after meeting Biya.

“It is important in the period of economic crisis, of the pandemic to think about the youths, to think about what makes the hearts of the people in Cameroon vibrate, and this is football. Therefore, to invest in football infrastructure is extremely positive,” he added.

The FIFA president will attend the opener of the tournament between Cameroon and Zimbabwe at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Saturday. Enditem

