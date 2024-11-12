Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions Face Namibia Amid Key Player Absences

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

As the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon prepare to face Namibia in South Africa on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., they are grappling with a growing list of absences among key players. Already missing Carlos Baleba due to injury, the team has confirmed the additional absences of Bryan Mbeumo and Franck Zambo Anguissa.

Bryan Mbeumo, who plays for Brentford, experienced muscle discomfort in his last league match and will remain in England for medical follow-up. Franck Zambo Anguissa, a Napoli midfielder, was granted leave to spend time with his family after the recent birth of his child. Head coach Marc Brys approved Anguissa’s request, demonstrating support for the player’s family priorities.

Despite these absences, Cameroon’s squad is set to give its all in the upcoming match, showing resilience in the face of challenges.