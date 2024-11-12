Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions Face Namibia Amid Key Player Absences

November 12, 2024 1 Comment

As the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon prepare to face Namibia in South Africa on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., they are grappling with a growing list of absences among key players. Already missing Carlos Baleba due to injury, the team has confirmed the additional absences of Bryan Mbeumo and Franck Zambo Anguissa.

Bryan Mbeumo, who plays for Brentford, experienced muscle discomfort in his last league match and will remain in England for medical follow-up. Franck Zambo Anguissa, a Napoli midfielder, was granted leave to spend time with his family after the recent birth of his child. Head coach Marc Brys approved Anguissa’s request, demonstrating support for the player’s family priorities.

Despite these absences, Cameroon’s squad is set to give its all in the upcoming match, showing resilience in the face of challenges.

Check Also

Ventures Platform-backed MDaaS begins Francophone expansion with Cameroon

TechCabal | MDaaS, a healthcare startup with 16 diagnostic clinics in Nigeria, has opened its …

One comment

  1. funjom
    November 13, 2024 at 09:36

    There are other substitute players there coach can utilize, that will enable Marc bry to strengthen his bench in case of any injuries .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2024, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved