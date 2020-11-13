Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions Take A Knee In Support Of ‘End Anglophone Crisis’

KahawaTungu | Cameroon national team, Indomitable Lions, showed a rare support for “End Anglophone Crisis” movement on Thursday.
Ahead of kickoff against visiting Mozambique in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers at Stade de la Réunification in Douala, the players took a knee as the national anthem played.
The scene was replayed in the 38th minute after captain Vincent Aboubakar celebrated his opener by taking a knee and pointing to the sky with both hands lifted high.
Kneeling on one knee (taking a knee) before sporting events by athletes has been used as a sign of protest against racial and other injustices especially in the US.
Cameroon is smarting from last month’s massacre of seven children at Kumba School in the English speaking region of the country which has been in turmoil for over three years now.
The government has blamed separatists, who have been agitating for breakaway from Francophone Cameroon, for the killings.
According to journalist Daniel Ekonde, Indomitable Lions Players are not known to take a stand on social or political issues in the country.
“Apart from former goalkeeper Joseph-Antoine Bell, who was known to be very vocal, the current crop of Indomitable Lions keep off political issues or stick to the government narrative,” said Daniel.
He however remembers in 2017 after the team won the AFCON in Gabon a few players expressed sympathy with the victims of the ongoing conflict in the Anglophone region.
In 2018, a Kenyan priest, Father Cosmas Omboto Ondari, a Mill Hill priest serving in the Diocese of Mamfe, was shot dead by suspected government soldiers in the Anglophone.
Cameroon is poised to host Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) in 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2022.
If you are to have a one and indivisible country, this is what it takes, for every Cameroonian to put pressure on the government to resolve the crisis, to work towards ‘Anglophones’ feeling that their pain is felt by the entire country. But the minimum that it will take to maintain that unity will be a two-state federation because the evil put on us by the historical past means that the two Cameroons have completely different mentalities. I hate the ideology of building our references on colonists who enslaved us, stomped on our culture and belittled everything that is our collective identity. But we are in this point in history where such ideological differences control our country to the point that Francophone Cameroonians had a main objective to Francophonised Anglophone Cameroonians.
…to Francophonise Anglophone Cameroonians…
I am begging on Francophone Cameroonians, things happened the way it happened.
We are all VICTIMS, don’t be apologetic to murderers—slice their throats.
These foolish Amba people, who murder children.
How come we, PATRIOTS, even debate with murderers?…
What`s gonna be gonna be. And come rain or sunshine, Ambazonia shall be a reality.
You can`t eat your cake and have it. Close to sixty years of assimilation, all is over now.
Killing us to subject us to live in a united or one ane indivisible Cameroon, is now an
illusion. Biya and Ahidjo, started it and we, have to end it no matter the odds.
This knee taken by the indomitable lions will be the most potent weapon against Ambazonia. The more the francophones demand justice the less moral grounds people have for separation. Good move by larepublique. Game on!
There’s a bit of a difference here ,they took two knees down not one ,a intelligent and meaningful gesture .