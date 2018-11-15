Cameroon’s Joel Embiid becomes NBA 2nd best scorer

APAnews | Cameroon international basketball player Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers’ pivot, is currently the second-best scorer in the National Basketball Association (NBA), the world’s leading basketball league, sources said on Wednesday.

With an average of 28.2 points since the start of the season, in 15 games, he comes second in scoring, just behind Stephen Curry the playmaker of the Golden States Warriors, three-time NBA winner and twice MVP (most valuable player) whose average is 29 points after 14 games.

Embiid’s performance was hailed by Cameroon Basketball Federation (FECABASKET).

“Our compatriot has very impressive statistics since the beginning of the season”, officials from the basketball governing body announced.

In addition, Joel has an average of 13.4 rebounds; 0.3 interception; 2.1 counters and 3.5 assists.

According to FECABASKET, “if the Sixers are currently ranked 3rd in the standings of the Eastern Conference of the North American Basketball League, it is partly to the credit of Embiid”.

With such statistics, the 24-year-old basketball star is off to take the Sixers to the play-offs.

Detected during a camp organized in Yaounde by his countryman and senior at the NBA, Luc Mbah Moute, Joel Embiid according to the FECABASKET could be part of the starting five at the next All-Stars Game.