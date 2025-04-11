Cameroon’s Push for Digital Education: Minister Nalova Lyonga to Launch First Batch of Electronic Boards

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a bold move to advance the digital transformation of education in Cameroon, the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Pauline Nalova Lyonga, will officially hand over the first consignment of electronic boards to selected secondary schools across the country. The landmark event is scheduled to take place this Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Distance Learning Centre in Yaoundé.

The initiative is a key step in the implementation of the government’s policy to promote 21st-century teaching techniques and digital learning in all secondary schools. As part of the launch, there will be a live demonstration showcasing the use of the electronic boards. This demonstration will be accessible online via the YouTube platform by connecting to “MINESEC Distance Learning” and selecting the live stream starting at 12:00 p.m.

By integrating modern electronic boards into the classroom environment, the Ministry aims to equip both teachers and students with innovative tools that enhance the teaching and learning experience. The demonstration will serve not only as a guide to the functionality of the boards but also as an encouragement for the broader adoption of digital technologies within the education system.

Speaking through the press release, Minister Lyonga emphasized that this gesture represents a materialization of government efforts to promote digital inclusivity and innovation within the country’s education framework. The handover ceremony underscores a broader strategy to ensure that Cameroon’s youth are prepared for the technological demands of the modern world.

This milestone affirms the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and creating an education system that embraces the benefits of technology for improved outcomes in teaching and learning.