Cameroon’s Ruling Party Campaigns in Separatist Regions Under Tight Security

BAMENDA, CAMEROON — VOA | Cameroon’s ruling party officials have held several campaign rallies for the October 7 presidential poll in the country’s restive English-speaking regions, despite threats from separatists.
Authorities say rebels abducted at least eight party officials and attacked some campaigners. Nonetheless, the party says it will continue to spread its message in the regions and even mocked opposition parties for avoiding them.
President Paul Biya’s Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement (CPDM) is touting itself as the only political party worth voting for on Sunday in the Anglophone regions.
CPDM Secretary General Jean Nkwete told supporters in the northwest town of Bamenda Tuesday they are the only party to campaign there – showing the opposition does not care about the people.
“Where are those political parties today? They have abandoned you and fled the region. They are seen only on television,” Nkwete said.
Anglophone separatists began a violent campaign in northwest and southwest Cameroon one year ago, citing alleged discrimination and oppression by the country’s French-speaking majority.
Despite threats from separatists, Biya campaigned in the northwest over the weekend under heavy security.
All eight of his opposition challengers have avoided or were chased out of the two English-speaking regions.
Mefire Ousmanou of the Cameroon Democratic Union said that the CPDM has military protection, so it can more easily campaign in the regions.
He said under the present context of terrible conflicts in the English-speaking regions, the government should encourage reconciliation instead of using force to get angry people to vote.
But even under heavy security, the ruling party was not immune the region’s unrest.
Authorities say separatists attacked several CPDM campaign caravans but the military killed an undisclosed number of the attackers.
Authorities also say eight CPDM supporters were abducted from a hotel in Bamenda.
Professor Willibroad Ze Ngwa says campaigning in the regions is not enough and the ruling party should engage in an all-inclusive dialogue to end the unrest.
“They want to provide the solution through their political lenses. It is only their political party that should be able to provide the solution to the problem. And we say – no. We are saying that Cameroonians from all walks of life should get to the field and talk to the people in a tone of appeasement, keeping their political jackets by the side,” Ze Ngwa said.
Nearly 400 people have been killed since the separatist conflict broke out in in November 2017.
The Anglophone separatists want autonomous rule from the government in Yaounde and have vowed on social media to prevent Sunday’s election.
Cameroon’s elections management body, ELECAM, has insisted that elections will take place in the troubled spots.
ELECAM created polling centers it says will accommodate hundreds of polling stations that will be guarded by the military.
Eight candidates are running against Biya. But the 85-year-old president, who has ruled the central African country since 1982, is favored to win another seven-year term that would end in 2025.
Let him go thère to campaign without the military battalion and opposition will surely follow. Bunch of idiots. You go for campaign with trucks of military men and how do you then expect people to go out on voting day?
this is the model our aleads whitewashed from western universities believe will enable us to catch up,and surpass our strategic opponents economically,technologically,scientifically and militarily?let me say that,all the countries that immitate the european model with its extreme individualism,putting individual interest above group prosperity will be at the bottom of the economic ladder forever.for example this model does not enable economic planners to implement long term economic growth strategies because politicians are forced to make short term promisses to win votes.we know that thinking deep into the future is the surest way to attain objectives.even in individual lifes people who forgo immidiate pleasure for long terms goals are the most successful.
CPDM using force to get angry people to vote.For real??? An 85 yr old dictator has lost his memory
This is lies telling however how can you campaign in empty street with militry shooting guns in the air hahahahahahahaha frustration and desperation shame on you
Only in black Africa you will find trained soldiers carry a machine gun to go and kill an ant.
What a shame?
A ruling party unable to address simple grievances of the population, declares war on the people then return with trucks full of military and Chinese hand outs in terms of equipment to come and intimidate called campaign?
Who is fooling who?
How can any opposition campaign in a war zone where the CPDM is using the war as a means to defeat the opposition by shooting randomly at anyone.
“Despite threats from separatists, Biya campaigned in the northwest over the weekend under heavy security”.
WHEN DID THAT COWARD CAMPAIGN IN THE NW????