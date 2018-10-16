Cameroun : 3000 milliards FCFA reversés par la Société des hydrocarbures

APAnews | La Société nationale des hydrocarbures (SNH) a reversé 3000 milliards de francs CFA dans les caisses de l’Etat camerounais au titre des recettes pétrolières au cours des six dernières années, a-t-on appris lundi auprès de cette entreprise publique, bras séculier de l’Etat dans les transactions pétrolières.
Une enveloppe qui représente une moyenne annuelle de 500 milliards de francs FCFA entre 2011 et 2017 pour cette entreprise chargée de la production et de la commercialisation des hydrocarbures.
Selon des sources internes, les transferts après déduction des charges de production n’ont pas échappé à la chute des prix sur le marché international notamment ces deux dernières années.
Ainsi, si en 2011, on a enregistré la contribution record de 572,67 milliards de francs CFA, puis 553,04 milliards de francs CFA en 2013, ces performances ont connu une décote dès 2014 année où l’on a enregistré une forte baisse avec 444,73 milliards de francs reversés au trésor public.
Du point de vue de la production pétrolière, l’on est passé de 21,61 millions de barils en
2011, à 35 millions de barils en 2015 alors que la production de gaz naturel a été inconstante atteignant son niveau le plus élevé sur les cinq dernières années, à savoir 13 866,2 millions de SCF.
It is now evident why LRC is using the military to impose an artificial “Vivre ensemble” with SC. It is because of Ndian oil.
Sooner than later, Southern Cameroonians will SURELY tell the citizens of LRC:
1. A “Vivre ensemble” because of Ndian oil is NOT sustainable
2. The people of SC and LRC are very different. They can therefore NOT live together in peace
3. BYE BYE LRC, NDIAN OIL HERE WE COME
4. It is simply a question of WHEN and not IF.
Cour Constitutionel -1 — Barristers United -2
If anyone ever thought that Francophone lawyers are not professionally smart, they need to think again! They are when their interest is at stake. Today’s matter before the Constitutional Court is one such matters.
The CC began with a surprise penalty, dismissing the petitions from the public, Maurice Kamto and some of the lawyers, claiming their form and substance were faulty or wrong.
Then followed a series of dribbles, beginning with Barrister Akere Muna and a well selected number of members of the Cameroon Bar, using the very best of Moliere’s lingo to tear apart and expose the skeletons that are members of the CC, citing International Conventions, African Court Conventions and Cameroon’s own Constitution supplemented by quotations
