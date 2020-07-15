Camtel Unveils €15m Data Centre Facility In Cameroon

The Zamengoe data centre has been labelled as the biggest facility in the Central African sub-region, according to the company.

Telecommunications company Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) has launched its tier III data centre, located on the outskirts of the capital Yaounde, Cameroon.

Camtel’s Data Centre Project Manager Lyeb Hyacinthe said some institutions are already hosting their data with the newly launched facility, IT Web Africa reported.

The facility has been valued at €15 million and has a capacity of 2,000 terabytes. China Shenyang International Cooperation Co. Ltd. completed the construction of the facility.

The data centre project was executed by Huawei Technologies Cameroon, and was financed through the Exim Bank of China.

The data centre facility has a 3,019 m2 surface area consisting of five apartments. It also has a 400 m2 server room as well as a supervision room with eight working stations.

Other features include an access management system, surveillance cameras, fire detection and fire-fighting system, automated energy management system of 440KW, four standby electric generators of 1,000 kVA, with 40,000-litre capacity of gasoil, according to reports.

Last Friday, the company posted pictures and videos of the inspection visit to the data centre facility in Cameroon by the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng.

“Besides serving Camtel, this centre should be transformed into a real hosting opportunity to serve the growing demand of entities that generate or use data such as government agencies, educational bodies, telecommunications companies, financial institutions, retailers of all sizes and the providers of online information and social networking services such as Google and Facebook,” she said.

