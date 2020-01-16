Home / English / Chan 2020: Fecafoot unveils revised mascot â€˜Taraâ€™ and competitionâ€™s theme song

January 16, 2020 Leave a comment

GOAL | The mascot was initially unveiled in December but was met with severe criticism from Cameroonians
The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) on Wednesday unveiled the mascot for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship which begins on April 4.

â€˜Taraâ€™ was initially unveiled in December but was met with severe criticism from Cameroonians who felt the nationâ€™s governing body’s choice was wide of the mark.

They felt the choice of mascot was hideous, frightful and didnâ€™t reflect anything positive from the Central African nation as well as the other participating countries.

Cameroonâ€™s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, who is also the president of the organising committee, stated the change was prompted by the criticism from several quarters after last monthâ€™s unveiling.

Also, on Wednesday, the theme song for the showpiece titled â€˜We Are All Championsâ€™ was introduced.

It will be performed by singer and songwriter Jane Mary IHIMS.

The competition, which comprises 16 teams, will be held in the cities of Yaounde, Douala, Buea and Limbe.

The draw will take place in Yaounde on Monday, February 17.

