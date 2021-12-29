Cities from Cameroon’s troubled Anglophone region to host AFCON matches [+video]

December 29, 2021 2 Comments

France 24 | Despite the insecurity in Cameroon’s English-speaking region, the cities of Limbe and Buea in the southwest of the country will host group F teams of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Separatists have already claimed responsibility for several explosions in Buea and there is mounting concern about the safety of players and fans expected to attend the tournament in January. France 24’s Caludio Nsono, Tony Menga, Michel Mvondo and Simon Batoum report.

2 comments

  1. BAH ACHO
    December 29, 2021 at 14:22

    it is difficult to grasp the thinking behind this decesion? why accept such enormous risk?

    Reply
  2. UNSTOPPABLE
    December 29, 2021 at 16:58

    This is another golden opportunity for the BOYSES IN THE BUSHES to prove to the world that SC is NOT a so-called “NOSO OF LRC”.

    Reply

