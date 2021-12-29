Cities from Cameroon’s troubled Anglophone region to host AFCON matches [+video]

Share Facebook

France 24 | Despite the insecurity in Cameroon’s English-speaking region, the cities of Limbe and Buea in the southwest of the country will host group F teams of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Separatists have already claimed responsibility for several explosions in Buea and there is mounting concern about the safety of players and fans expected to attend the tournament in January. France 24’s Caludio Nsono, Tony Menga, Michel Mvondo and Simon Batoum report.