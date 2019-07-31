Home / Africa / Equatorial Guinea military plane crashes in Cameroonian waters

Equatorial Guinea military plane crashes in Cameroonian waters

July 31, 2019 Leave a comment

APAnews | A cargo plane carrying seven people belonging to the Equatoguinean army crashed in Cameroonian waters on Tuesday morning, concurrent sources at the military headquarters in YaoundÃ© have told APA.

The plane, which went down near the town of Campo, some 300 km from YaoundÃ©, had left Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea for the countryâ€™s economic hub, Bata.

A statement from the Cameroonian army headquarters, seen by APA, has requested that the information be widely disseminated.

The army said it would prepare to dispatch a patrol boat to the scene for a possible rescue operation.

