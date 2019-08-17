Home / Africa / Equatorial Guinean foreign minister denies media reports on border wall with Cameroon

Equatorial Guinean foreign minister denies media reports on border wall with Cameroon

August 17, 2019 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Aug. 16 Xinhua | Equatorial Guinea’s foreign minister, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, on Friday denied reports that his country is planning to build a wall along the border with its neighbor Cameroon.

In early August, Western media reported that Equatorial Guinean soldiers had crossed the Ntem River that forms a natural border between the two countries and erected milestones in the town of Kye-Ossi on the Cameroonian side.

“The wall does not exist. The people talking about the wall lack information. When there is a problem between two countries, it is necessary to solve the problem through peaceful and diplomatic means. The media is free to propagate information but I insist that there is no wall,” Angue told reporters in the capital of Yaounde after meeting with Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

He said he was sent by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea to consolidate bilateral relationship which he described as “excellent” between the two countries.

In late July, Cameroon’s army chief Rene Claude Meka toured the 180-km border between the two countries and warned that Cameroon would not tolerate any “expansionist ambitions.”

