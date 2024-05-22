Eto’o cleans house: Brys dismissed before his first match leading the Indomitable Lions

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.org | The saga of the Cameroonian national team continues to captivate fans, with a new episode worthy of a Hollywood script. Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), has just fired Marc Brys, the Belgian coach appointed last April by the Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The catch? Brys didn’t even have time to lead a single Indomitable Lions match! This radical decision comes in the context of an open conflict between Eto’o and the Minister of Sports, as highlighted by L’Equipe.

This express dismissal leaves Cameroon without a coach a few weeks before two crucial matches against Cape Verde and Angola, counting for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The selection announced a week ago by Brys is therefore null and void, and the Indomitable Lions will have to get acquainted with a new staff as soon as possible.

This new episode of the Cameroonian saga raises many questions about the stability and management of the national team. The future of the Indomitable Lions promises to be eventful, and the supporters are holding their breath, hoping that this instability will not affect the performance of their favorite team.