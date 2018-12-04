Fon of Nso Sehm Mbinglo released after detainment

Devdiscourse | The Fon of Nso, His Royal Highness Sehm Mbinglo was returned to his palace on December 2 after spending hours in captivity, as reported by Journal du Cameroun.
Sources said he was abducted from his palace on December 1 alongside six of his notables by gunmen who took them to an unidentified location.
The situation provoked heavy gunshots in Kumbo throughout Saturday evening as the situation provoked anger amongst the villagers who requested the immediate release of their Fon.
After several push and negotiations from sons and daughters of the Nso clan, the Fon was finally released early on December 2 as he was received by a crowd of his people at the village square.
Why release him?
Hope villagers are now understanding that they have to denounce Amba boys, or face the wrath of banga-effects…
With your passing smelly mouth always claiming to know everything. Small protest march for Germany you no fit sacrifice 2 hour for your factory work show the world say you want change. You know nothing about this CPDM douchebag wey yi don d burry virgins. One of these days yi go go no come back. Keep your Beti advise for your thief country people. Bastard. Ambaland shall be free come rain sunshine.
Ifi man differ daso for one inch from wuna mov’t na CPDM man—how wuna go really do when wuna opposition go use the same tactic against wuna FB republic?
Why wuna release yi?
Anyway, Anglo population dem di now understand wehti some visionaries bin be di tok against false prophets, wey dem sabi more about signing oil deals for on top nkuntah road for London than for preach true tok.
Some warm sun dem so…