Fon of Nso Sehm Mbinglo released after detainment

Devdiscourse | The Fon of Nso, His Royal Highness Sehm Mbinglo was returned to his palace on December 2 after spending hours in captivity, as reported by Journal du Cameroun.



Sources said he was abducted from his palace on December 1 alongside six of his notables by gunmen who took them to an unidentified location.

The situation provoked heavy gunshots in Kumbo throughout Saturday evening as the situation provoked anger amongst the villagers who requested the immediate release of their Fon.

After several push and negotiations from sons and daughters of the Nso clan, the Fon was finally released early on December 2 as he was received by a crowd of his people at the village square.