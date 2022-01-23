Francis Ngannou retains title with unanimous decision win vs. Ciryl Gane

Share Facebook

ESPN | ANAHEIM, Calif. — Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane in the most unlikely way. It wasn’t Ngannou’s power that got to Gane, but instead his ground game, and by winning the final three rounds on the mat, Ngannou retained his UFC heavyweight title and handed Gane his first career loss.

Ngannou entered the bout as a slight underdog, and Gane had no problem evading Ngannou’s attack during the first two rounds. But everything changed in the third round with a Ngannou slam and a demonstration of a ground game that was unexpected. Gane did have his moments in the fifth round, but a mistake left him on his back once again and Ngannou ended the fight on top.

Round 5: A big punch from Gane on the feet and then he surprises Ngannou with a takedown. Gane attacks a leg lock though from top position and it results in Ngannou taking the top. Gane transitions to another leg lock attempt, but Ngannou gets out and scrambles to top with half the round left. Ngannou lands a few more shots at the end of a super close round. Do you score the early punch and submission attempts for Gane? Or the late control from Ngannou? 10-9 Ngannou. 48-47 Ngannou.

Round 4: Gane scoring points early on the feet, but Ngannou lands another key takedown. Positional battles don’t lead to much offense, but Ngannou’s wrestling and short shots win him the round. 10-9 Ngannou. 38-38 going into fifth.

Round 3: Huge slam takedown for Ngannou, and a major opportunity to change up the fight. Gane worked back to his feet though. Hard spinning elbow by Gane off a break. Another takedown for Ngannou, but couldn’t do much with it. 10-9 Ngannou. 29-28 Gane.

Round 2: Great round for Gane. You can see his confidence growing. Ngannou is plodding after him. Gane doing what he wants. Few spinning attacks just missed. Chopping at the leg. Momentum is all Gane right now. 10-9 Gane. 20-18 Gane.

Round 1: You’ve got to be real happy with that round if you’re Ciryl Gane. Forced Ngannou to grapple a bit. Swing and miss. Eat into that gas tank. You’re leaving with your head intact. Landed some quick shots from the outside. 10-9 Gane.