Germany to return sacred objects looted from Cameroon |+video

A number of German museums have agreed to return sacred objects looted from Cameroon during German colonial rule.
But indigenous communities say the process is stalling.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Yaoundé, Cameroon.
A number of German museums have agreed to return sacred objects looted from Cameroon during German colonial rule.
But indigenous communities say the process is stalling.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Yaoundé, Cameroon.
Douala (AFP) – Dawn breaks in Cameroon’s economic hub, the seething metropolis of Douala, and …