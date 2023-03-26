FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o reveals a new hotel dedicated to the Indomitable Lions.

Share Facebook

Rising from the ground and showcasing its magnificence, the Indomitable Lions Hotel is situated at the FECAFOOT Technical Center site in Yaounde’s Odja neighborhood.

Before the opening, Samuel Eto’o experienced the reality firsthand.

“I am delighted because we have an excellent tool for work. The kids will be able to work in highly acceptable conditions, primarily serving the national teams and other clubs from our diverse championships who wish to train in optimal conditions.”

The facility offers 29 rooms, a suite, a conference room, and a weightlifting area. The range of services is expanded by the administrative block, which will be the future home of the national technical management, and the dining hall.

A video surveillance system is installed in the technical room, with cameras positioned throughout the courtyard and outside all the buildings.

Existing infrastructures have been refurbished as well. These include two annex buildings, A and B, designated for youth national teams, and the rejuvenated synthetic turf football stadium. Eight pylons now enable matches to be played after nightfall.