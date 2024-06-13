Heirs of Fotso Victor Rally Against Ex-Wife of Geremi Njitap in Douala

Share Facebook

In Douala, the widows and children of the late Fotso Victor, a renowned Cameroonian businessman who passed away in 2020, have taken to the streets in protest. Their grievances are directed towards the former wife of Geremi Njitap, a former international Cameroonian football player. The protestors accuse her of unlawfully claiming parts of the family inheritance.

According to ‘Cameroun Actuel’, a local news website, the family feud became public when the heirs of Fotso Victor charged Njitap’s ex-wife with fraudulent manipulations intended to seize assets belonging to the businessman’s estate. The demonstrators argue that these actions severely threaten their legitimate rights to the inheritance.

Les veuves et les enfants de Fotso Victor manifestent au siège du groupe Fotso à Douala contre l’ex femme de Geremi Njitap accusée d’avoir fait main basse sur l’héritage familial. pic.twitter.com/gW7VHZaJey — N'ZUI MANTO (@N43471Zui) June 13, 2024

Armed with placards and chanting slogans, the protestors expressed their discontent and demanded justice. Signs like “We demand the immediate return of our stolen property” and “Justice for Fotso Victor’s children” were prominently displayed.

The accused is alleged to have used illegal means to take over portions of the estate, including properties and businesses owned by the late business magnate. The protestors are calling for swift intervention by the authorities to resolve this dispute and to protect their rights.

The Fotso Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in various economic sectors in Cameroon, finds itself at the center of this inheritance battle.

As of now, local authorities and legal representatives of the involved parties have not issued any official statements regarding the conflict. Nevertheless, the widows and children of Fotso Victor continue to advocate for a fair resolution and the restitution of their inheritance.