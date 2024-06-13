Vincent Aboubakar amasses a huge fortune

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | He is one of the big stars of Cameroonian football. Vincent Aboubakar, as he is referred to, is currently enjoying an admirable career at the highest level. A trajectory he has also managed to materialize by amassing a considerable fortune.



Thanks to his contracts with various clubs and his investments, the Cameroonian striker is now a wealthy man. Afrique Sports takes stock of his fortune.

Vincent Aboubakar is one of the most impactful players of the Cameroonian national team. Present in the national team for several seasons now, the Cameroonian striker made headlines recently with the match against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde. Indeed, this Saturday, during this match counting for the qualifications for the 2026 World Cup, the Be?ikta? player was launched from the outset by Marc Brys. During this confrontation, Vincent Aboubakar managed to score a brace, thus allowing the “Indomitable Lions” to win a wide victory with a score of 4 goals to 1. Vincent Aboubakar scored his 42nd and 43rd goals.

Vincent Aboubakar, the figurehead of the Indomitable Lions! A brace that places him among the best as he becomes the 2nd joint top scorer in the history of Cameroon. A position he shares with Roger Milla. He is now 13 goals away from Samuel Eto’o, the holder of said title. An achievement that places him even more in the history of Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar etches his name, in a lasting way, in this selection. A name that also resonates in clubs.

Vincent Aboubakar notably began his professional career in 2009 with the Coton Sport de Garoua club in Cameroon. He quickly attracted the attention of recruiters from Europe. In 2010, he managed to catch the eye of a French club, Valenciennes FC. This stint in France allowed him to quickly make a name for himself, and in 2013, it was FC Lorient who was convinced by his talent, still in Ligue 1. From France, he would then move on to Portugal. And it is at Porto that Vincent Aboubakar manages to reach the stars from 2014 onwards. He stands out as a skillful player in front of the goal and his performances allow him to secure lucrative contracts.

In addition to FC Porto, the contracts signed with Besiktas in Turkey and Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia have made him a wealthy man. From his debut as a professional player to his well-thought-out investments, Vincent Aboubakar has managed to emphasize his talent to amass a remarkable fortune. Currently, the Cameroonian striker earns a salary of 2.5 million euros per year at Besiktas, where he has been playing since January 21, 2023.

But this remuneration is only a small part of his earnings. Vincent Aboubakar’s contracts have been among the most substantial in the clubs where he has played. At FC Porto, he earned nearly 2.3 million euros per year. His stint at Al Nassr allowed him to earn the sum of 6 million euros per year, before returning to Besiktas with a salary of 2.5 million euros per year. Aboubaka did not stop at his footballer salaries to build his fortune.

He intelligently invested in various sectors. First in real estate, a sector in which he was able to acquire several houses in Cameroon and Europe. His real estate investments thus revolve around 10 million euros. The player also launched several businesses in agribusiness and transportation, at the local level. In addition to these sources of income, his partnerships and sponsorships allow him to earn approximately 1 million euros per year.

Vincent Aboubakar’s net worth thus revolves around 20 million euros when combining his salaries, performance bonuses, and investments. At 32 years old, Vincent Aboubakar still has some beautiful seasons to play to accentuate his fortune. Devoted and hardworking, the Cameroonian striker is one of the inspirations on the continent. He is an inspiring example for many young African footballers who see in him not only an accomplished athlete but also a savvy businessman.