‘He’s the goalscorer of the team’: Xavi reveals that he convinced Pep Guardiola not to sell Samuel Eto’o in 2008

Xavi and Eto’o shared the Barca dressing room between 2004 and 2009.

The ex-midfielder has revealed that he convinced Pep Guardiola not to sell the Cameroonian in 2008.

The striker went on to enjoy a prolific outing that season bagging 36 goals for the Blaugrana.

Tribuna | Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has revealed that he convinced Pep Guardiola not to sell Samuel Eto’o when the Spaniard was appointed the manager of the team in 2008.

The current Al-Sadd boss revealed this during a live Instagram video with Eto’o in which they discussed their trophy-laden spell together in Catalonia.

“Thankfully you stayed because you were close to leaving,” Xavi said to the Cameroonian on Instagram.

“Well, thankfully you asked [Pep] that I stay. Thanks for that,” he responded.

“We had to convince Pep that you had to stay because you were the goalscorer of the team,” Xavi added.

“In the end, common sense and coherence prevailed,” he concluded.

Eto’o went on to have a splendid outing during that campaign, helping the Blaugrana to win a historic sextuple and scoring the first goal in the 2-0 Champions League final victory against Manchester United at Wembley.

Xavi, on the other hand, spent six more years in Catalonia making 769 appearances and recording 85 goals and 184 assists before leaving for Al-Sadd in 2015.

Source: Eto’o & Xavi @ Instagram