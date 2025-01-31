Historic First: George Procopiou’s VLCC Lifts Cameroon Crude for Dangote Refinery

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | A VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) owned by George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management has achieved a major milestone for the oil sector in West Africa by being the first ship to transport crude from Cameroon to Nigeria’s enormous Dangote Refinery.

This was initially reported by the website TradeWinds.

On January 13, Perenco’s 264,900-dwt floating storage and offloading vessel Massongo (built 1995) loaded one million barrels of Lokele crude onto the 296,800-dwt Evgenia I (built 2011), according to oil analytics firm Kpler. On January 20, a further 1 million barrels of Doba blend crude were loaded onto the Malta-flagged tanker from the 357,100-dwt floating production storage and offloading unit Kome Kribi (built 1977) of Cameroon Oil Transportation Co.

This development emphasizes the importance of the Dangote Refinery, which has the potential to revolutionize Nigeria’s energy sector, as well as the expanding regional oil trade. The facility, which can refine 650,000 barrels per day, is anticipated to increase intra-continental crude movements and lessen Africa’s dependency on imported refined products.

A significant change in the energy landscape of West Africa is represented by the shipment of Cameroonian crude to Nigeria, which also highlights Dynacom Tankers Management’s critical role in enabling significant oil movements in the area.