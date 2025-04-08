Hysacam Expands Fleet to Tackle Yaoundé’s Waste Management Issues

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | On April 4, 2025, Hysacam, the leading waste management company in Cameroon’s urban areas, presented 10 new trucks to Yaoundé’s mayor as part of its logistics renewal program. This initiative, with an investment of CFA5 billion, is being supported by Afriland First Bank, and the company plans to acquire a total of 80 trucks.

In addition to the 10 trucks being deployed in Yaoundé, 10 more trucks are set to be delivered in the coming days to Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital. “The first two waves of 20 trucks will be followed by 60 additional ‘Paris-type’ trucks in the coming months. These new trucks are equipped with waste covering systems to prevent litter from flying off during transport between collection points and processing centers,” a Hysacam source shared.

These acquisitions, along with other upgrades, will enhance the company’s capacity to manage waste, particularly in Yaoundé, which has been facing a waste crisis for several months. In March 2025, over a year after the expiration of its previous contract in December 2023, Hysacam secured a new contract with the City of Yaoundé (CUY) and received a start-up order for its activities in the capital.

“The strengthening of our fleet with this first wave of 10 trucks for Yaoundé will support the successful implementation of the urgent waste cleanup operation launched by the Prime Minister. Spanning about three weeks, this operation will lead to the total elimination of identified garbage piles in the city. In parallel, a truck renovation program will be rolled out to restore regular collection in neighborhoods. In two months, door-to-door collection will be systematically implemented in Yaoundé households,” Hysacam emphasized.

Despite these assurances from the company, questions remain about the effectiveness of the waste cleanup throughout the year. The new contract divides the city into four zones: Lot 1, covering districts Yaoundé 1 and 5; Lot 2, Yaoundé 2 and 7; Lot 3, Yaoundé 3 and 6; and Lot 4, Yaoundé 4. However, Hysacam only received three lots, as Lot 3, covering Yaoundé 3 and 6, was declared unsuccessful following the CUY’s tender process.

This situation has led to Hysacam’s withdrawal from Yaoundé 6, as waste collection in Yaoundé 3 was assigned to Thychlof Sarl in 2023. Sources familiar with the matter suggest that the contract with this newer, less equipped company will be renewed this year. If so, the challenge of managing waste in Yaoundé 6 will need to be addressed. Given the urgency and worsening sanitation conditions in the capital, resolving this issue may require a direct contract with one of the two competing companies.

Moreover, beyond the contracting of waste collection companies, payment of invoices to service providers remains a persistent issue. For years, Hysacam has had to suspend operations due to employees demanding unpaid salaries, which result from the public treasury’s failure to pay the company for 85% of its services. This backlog of unpaid bills is partly due to inadequate funding allocated for waste collection in the country. Despite the introduction of a special excise tax for waste management in the 2019 budget, the expected benefits have not materialized, leaving the sector with ongoing structural challenges.

