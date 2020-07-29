ICTSI to develop and operate Cameroon’s Kribi terminal

Share Facebook

Container Management | International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has signed a 25-year concession contract with the Port Autonome de Kribi (PAK) for the development, operation and maintenance of the Kribi Multipurpose Terminal (KMT) in Cameroon.

KMT, a subsidiary of ICTSI, is a newly built deep-water port located 150 km south of Douala, the largest city in Cameroon.

The first phase consists of 265 + 63 m of berth and a 10 ha yard while phase 2 will include an additional 350 m of berth and 23 ha of yard.

Kribi port is surrounded by the Kribi Industrial Area, a 262 sq km zone destined to accommodate new industrial and logistical developments supporting the central African country’s growing economy.

Hans-Ole Madsen, ICTSI senior vice president and regional head for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Our purpose as a company is to make the Port of Kribi a driver for positive and sustainable growth, thus ICTSI will work diligently to partner the Cameroonian business community by providing efficient and safe port services.

“Our services will act as a catalyst for Cameroon’s foreign trade and we will actively promote the Kribi Logistic Corridor – encompassing Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon – an area home to more than 50m people.”

The operator already has a team on the ground – headed by Kathy Magne – and expects to be fully operational within the next couple of months.

KMT is purposely built to handle multipurpose shipping services including roll-on roll-off (ro-ro), project and heavy lift cargo, forestry products, dry bulk and other general cargoes, and to offer support services to the oil and gas industry.

It provides 16 m of deep water access and is equipped with modern handling equipment including two mobile harbour cranes, providing an annual capacity of 1.5m tonnes.

ICTSI will further invest in KMT’s infrastructure and superstructure, and by 2024 the port will double in size. The expansion will include additional modern handling equipment, storage facilities and modern IT platforms.