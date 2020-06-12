Jean II Makoun ready to play in Ligue 2

Share Facebook

GOAL | The veteran Cameroonian is not ready to hang up his boots yet and does not mind exploring the French second tier

Jean II Makoun is open to the idea of playing in Ligue 2 as he is currently a free agent since leaving Northern Cyprus side Merit AYSK.

The former Cameroon international has played for top-flight clubs throughout his career that include French clubs Lille, Lyon and Rennes as well as Premier League side Aston Villa and Olympiacos and Antalyaspor in neighbouring Greece and Turkey.

Makoun has been at Merit AYSK since 2018 however Northern Cyprus is not an internationally recognised country neither is its football league and national team.