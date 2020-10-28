Kumba holds vigil for children killed in school attack [+video]

Share Facebook

FRANCE 24 | In tonight’s edition: Four days after the school shooting in Kumba, in southwest Cameroon, traumatized locals remember the seven young lives lost.

Authorities blame English speaking separatists for the bloodshed. Also, opposition parties in Tanzania accuse police of shooting at least nine people ahead of Wednesday’s poll. And Ivory Coast struggles to find a path to reconciliation after the 2010-2011 post electoral crisis. We bring you our special reports from our correspondents on the ground.