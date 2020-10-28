Kumba holds vigil for children killed in school attack [+video]

October 28, 2020 1 Comment

FRANCE 24 | In tonight’s edition: Four days after the school shooting in Kumba, in southwest Cameroon, traumatized locals remember the seven young lives lost.

Authorities blame English speaking separatists for the bloodshed. Also, opposition parties in Tanzania accuse police of shooting at least nine people ahead of Wednesday’s poll. And Ivory Coast struggles to find a path to reconciliation after the 2010-2011 post electoral crisis. We bring you our special reports from our correspondents on the ground.

Pope Francis prays for victims of Cameroon school shooting

Vatican News | At the weekly General Audience, Pope Francis prays for peace in conflict-ridden …

  1. joshua
    October 28, 2020 at 17:04

    You are crying, because you refused to listen to the truth. This is war time, don`t send
    kids to harm`s` way and don`t go to the wrong places at odds times. The loser, is you
    and not y`de or Ambazonia. I know it will happen again like before because of stubborness.

