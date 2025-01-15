Laurent Esso Urgently Evacuated to Europe: A Minister at the Center of Controversy

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | According to reliable sources, Cameroon’s Minister of Justice, Laurent Esso, has finally received authorization from the Presidency of the Republic for an urgent medical evacuation. This decision comes after months of delays and discussions at the highest levels of government. “Regarding State Minister Laurent Esso, I can confirm that he has traveled abroad for medical reasons and left on a commercial flight,” stated a source close to the matter.

Delayed Authorization for Medical Treatment

Laurent Esso, who serves as Cameroon’s Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, is reported to have been evacuated to France. Reports suggest that this decision came after prolonged negotiations, likely due to disagreements within the Cameroonian administration over allowing the evacuation. The delay resulted in the cancellation of an earlier evacuation attempt, with a medical plane returning empty from Nsimalen Airport.

Declining Health and a Notable Absence

Laurent Esso’s health has reportedly been deteriorating for months. His absence during the New Year’s greetings ceremony to President Paul Biya on January 10 raised numerous questions. Esso, a controversial figure implicated in various sensitive matters, including the Martinez Zogo case, is said to have suffered a health episode during the May 20, 2024, reception at the Unity Palace. Witnesses report that he collapsed, marking the beginning of visible signs of his worsening condition.

A Controversial Figure at the Center of Speculation

Laurent Esso is nicknamed by some as “Finish the Job,” a reference to his alleged involvement in decisions linked to cases of torture and arbitrary detention. Although these accusations remain unproven, they contribute to the polarizing nature of his public image. His declining health has not silenced the ongoing public and media debates surrounding his role in Cameroon’s government.

Attempts to Conceal the Severity of the Situation?

According to Cameroonian journalist Paul Chouta, authorities allegedly attempted to downplay the seriousness of Esso’s condition, though doing so became increasingly difficult. Now, his evacuation to Europe for medical treatment highlights once again the complex political and administrative dynamics in Cameroon.