Marc Brys Calls for Unity Ahead of AFCON 2025: “These Problems Have to Stop”

CameroonOnline.ORG | Marc Brys, the new coach of Cameroon’s national team, is already making headlines as the race to AFCON 2025 heats up. Following the tournament draw, the Belgian strategist spoke with RFI (Radio France Internationale) about Cameroon’s goals, the group stage, and the ongoing conflict between the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Brys expressed his unhappiness with the political tensions in Cameroonian football, despite his excitement over the Indomitable Lions’ chances in the competition. He was emphatic in his demand for unity:

“These problems have to stop.”

The Road to AFCON 2025 for Cameroon: A Difficult Draw but No Fear

Cameroon will take on Ivory Coast, their longtime rivals, in an intriguing clash brought up by the group stage draw. Brys, however, is still self-assured and more concerned with his own squad than the opposition.

“Every team in attendance deserves to be here. They make a strong team. However, we will be our own worst enemy. We need to remain motivated and united.

In response to a question concerning the conflict between Cameroon and Ivory Coast, he boldly declared:

“Ivory Coast and Cameroon have a history together, but we have no fears. Since we don’t fear Eto’o (Samuel), we also don’t fear Ivory Coast.

For Brys, the performance and mindset of his team are more important than outside obstacles. He thinks that in order for Cameroon to win the tournament, they need to enter the field with the proper mindset and zeal.

Cameroon wants to win everything at AFCON 2025.

When it came to Cameroon’s aim, Brys left no space for question:

“To win the AFCON! The goal of participating in a tournament is to win.

He expressed great confidence in his players, a team that blends young, up-and-coming quality with European experience, and commended Morocco’s excellent level of organization.

“This group is excellent. They have won. They punish themselves harshly. They have my utmost confidence.

A Significant Distraction in Cameroonian Football Is the Political Divide

Brys talked about the ongoing conflicts between FECAFOOT and the Ministry of Sports, which have hampered Cameroonian football for months, in addition to football strategy.

To be completely honest, working in these conditions is not productive. Both the other coaches and I expend a lot of energy on it.

He asked everyone involved to set aside their disagreements and concentrate on helping the team:

We play for the nation once more. Despite the fact that we are not Cameroonian, we are determined to win. Therefore, everyone must support it.

His message was unambiguous: Cameroon cannot prosper unless the internal administration’s drama and disputes end.

“These issues must now end because they are truly annoying me.”

Looking Ahead: Will Cameroon Be Able to Get Past Its Internal Conflicts?

Cameroon has the skill and background to compete at the top level as AFCON 2025 draws near. Internal strife, though, might be their largest challenge. Brys is still optimistic that things will get better, saying:

“If it weren’t for my optimism, I wouldn’t be here.”

The Indomitable Lions need to focus on reestablishing togetherness off the field as well as preparing for fierce competition on it as the tournament approaches. Cameroon has the potential to win the AFCON championship once more if they can focus their enthusiasm and energy in the proper way.

However, as Brys cautioned, they must first defeat their greatest adversary: themselves.