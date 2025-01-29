Transfer window : Cameroon’s Onana set for Genoa move

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Africa Top Sports | Cameroonian midfielder Jean Onana is on the verge of joining Genoa as he prepares for a new challenge in Serie A. After spending several seasons in France and a brief six-month loan at Marseille, the Besiktas player is now set for a fresh start in Italy. Despite interest from FC Nantes, Genoa has won the race for his signature.

According to our sources, Onana is traveling to Genoa today, where he is expected to undergo his medical examination later in the day. If all goes according to plan, he will officially sign his contract on Thursday. The deal is structured as a loan with an option to buy, allowing Genoa to evaluate the 24-year-old before making a permanent commitment.

The move marks an important step in Onana’s career, as he looks to establish himself in one of Europe’s top leagues. With his physical presence and versatility in midfield, he could play a key role in Genoa’s plans for the remainder of the season.