Marc Brys calls out Eto’o!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Afrique Sports | During a press conference on Friday to unveil his first squad list, Marc Brys, the coach of the Cameroon national team, seemed largely unaffected by the upheaval at the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot).

He was expected at the Fécafoot headquarters earlier, at 11 a.m. local time, for a “meet and greet” session between the National Technical Directorate and his new colleagues appointed on Wednesday by Eto’o. However, Marc Brys snubbed the meeting, opting instead to appear at the press conference in the afternoon, where he announced his first list of 30 players preselected for the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Brys sets the record straight with Eto’o and issues a warning

Flanked by his assistants, including François Omam-Biyik and Alioum Boukar, who had been sidelined by Fécafoot but were front and center, the man from Antwerp made his stance clear in what seems to be a long-standing battle. Unperturbed, he reiterated his determination to see through the mission entrusted to him by the Ministry of Sports, regardless of Samuel Eto’o’s feelings. “I was a bit surprised not to see the federation president because I am open to speaking with him. We came here with a positive mindset.

It’s not up to me to make any decisions. If there is someone who has the leverage or knowledge to assist me… With the ministry, we discussed gameplay and organization, which gave me a lot of confidence. It also helped a lot in the way we work. (…) The only important thing is that we are going to play our match for the Cameroonian people. Not for ourselves, but for the people,” he firmly stated.

“I am available”

The journalists could appreciate his firmness when asked whether he had already met Eto’o or if a meeting in the near future was planned. Indeed, asked to repeat his answer after it was inaudible to some of the audience, the sixty-year-old flexed his muscles: “Do I need to repeat myself? I don’t like that, be careful,” he first warned, with a slight smile. Then he added: “No, I have not yet seen the president of Fécafoot, unfortunately. I hope that in the near future, we will have a pleasant, constructive discussion, for the benefit of the Cameroonian people. I am available for that.” Tensions were palpable.