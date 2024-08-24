Marc Brys Claims Fecafoot Physically Threatened Him and Intimidated Players

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In an article published by The Athletic Media Company, a New York Times Company, Cameroon’s men’s national team coach, Marc Brys, has accused the Cameroon Football Association (Fecafoot) of severe misconduct, including physical threats and deprivation of necessary training resources.

These allegations underscore ongoing tensions between Brys and Fecafoot, particularly with its president Samuel Eto’o, despite previous public reconciliations.

Brys’s troubling allegations highlight significant challenges in football governance in Cameroon, raising concerns as the team approaches crucial competitive fixtures.

Find the full article here [The Athletic]