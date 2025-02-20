Marc Brys Under Fire: FECAFOOT Pushes for His Removal

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) finds itself at the center of a growing controversy surrounding the future of Indomitable Lions’ head coach, Marc Brys. Following a critical meeting in Yaoundé between FECAFOOT’s executive committee and the Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, speculations have intensified regarding Brys’ potential dismissal. Although no official resolution was publicly announced, a press conference held by FECAFOOT’s Professor Nkou Mvondo made it clear: the Federation is pushing for the coach’s removal.

A Tense Relationship Between FECAFOOT and Marc Brys

FECAFOOT’s dissatisfaction with Brys stems from a series of actions they deem inappropriate. A formal document listing multiple instances of misconduct, including insubordination and contempt, was presented to the Minister of Sports. However, in his statements, Professor Nkou Mvondo escalated the severity of the allegations, asserting that Brys has been guilty of 18 acts of misconduct.

One of the most damning accusations is Brys’ public claim that he works exclusively for the Ministry of Sports, not for FECAFOOT. This statement, perceived as scandalous by the Federation, has fueled tensions between both entities. FECAFOOT sees his stance as a blatant act of defiance, undermining their authority in managing the national team.

The Minister’s Next Move: Presidential Intervention?

Despite FECAFOOT’s strong push for Brys’ removal, the Ministry of Sports remains his official employer. According to inside sources, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has acknowledged FECAFOOT’s request but has referred the matter to the President of the Republic for a final decision.

This development adds another layer of complexity, as it signals that Brys’ fate may now rest in the hands of Cameroon’s highest authority. Whether the President will back FECAFOOT’s call for dismissal or seek a diplomatic resolution remains uncertain.

Dismissal Imminent or Strategic Pressure?

Rumors about Brys’ dismissal had already circulated before this high-stakes meeting, particularly with an executive committee session scheduled for March 14th. Many believed that his fate had already been sealed, but the situation remains fluid.

Interestingly, this controversy resurfaces just after a temporary peace had seemingly returned, following the Indomitable Lions’ qualification. However, Brys’ recent remarks after the AFCON 2025 draw may have reignited tensions. His comment that he was “not afraid of Samuel Eto’o Fils” and his breakdown of Cameroon’s group-stage opponents could be interpreted as a subtle challenge to FECAFOOT’s leadership.

What Lies Ahead?

Will the Cameroonian government ultimately side with FECAFOOT and show Brys the exit door? Or will this dispute lead to further power struggles between the Ministry of Sports and FECAFOOT?

As the March 14th meeting approaches, all eyes remain on the developments surrounding this saga. Whether Brys continues to lead the Indomitable Lions or not, one thing is certain: the tensions within Cameroonian football are far from over.