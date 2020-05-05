Marshall wins 5-year support contract with Cameroon Air Force

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cambridge Network | Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (ADG) will provide aircraft maintenance, technical support and training to the Cameroon Air Force’s fleet of C-130H aircraft, as part of a five-year contract now ratified by the Cameroon Presidency.

The support contract was signed last year by Marshall ADG Sales Director, Matthew Harvey, and Brigadier General Jean-Calvin Momha, Chief of Air Staff Cameroon Air Force, at Air Force Headquarters in the Cameroon capital Yaoundé.

Brigadier General, Jean-Calvin Momha, said “The Cameroon Air Force demands the very highest standards of support across all its fleets and the C-130 provides critical capability to our important airlift missions.

“Marshall ADG has an excellent reputation within the industry for providing world-class support on the C-130 and our evaluation process confirmed that their solution delivered the best value for money. We look forward to developing a solid long term relationship with Marshall and seeing the benefits that their experience will bring to our C-130 operations.”

Under the new five-year contract, Marshall ADG will carry out all depth maintenance on the fleet at its facility in Cambridge, as well as provide important technical support.

Training will also be provided to ensure the Cameroon Air Force have the necessary skills to deliver front line maintenance and support to the fleet in Cameroon. Marshall ADG will also be working closely with the Cameroon Air Force’s logistics partner Aeromec to enable the best possible delivery of services.

Commenting on the success, Marshall ADG CEO, Alistair McPhee, said, “We are delighted that the Cameroon Air Force selected our tender as the most competitive solution to deliver support to the operations of their C-130 fleet.

“We are proud to support the largest customer base of C-130 operators in the world and this latest contract is very much testimony to the extensive knowledge and expertise of our skilled workforce on large military aircraft.

“We thank the Cameroon Air Force for the trust they have shown in Marshall ADG and look forward to building on this success within the African continent.”

Image:Brigadier General Jean-Calvin Momha, Chief of Air Staff Cameroon Air Force with Marshall ADG Sales Director, Matthew Harvey