Mbeumo excited to represent Cameroon after switching allegiance from France

GOAL | The former Troyes forward has opted to represent his father’s country of birth, boosting the Indomitable Lions’ World Cup preparations

Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo cannot wait to start his new adventure after switching his international allegiance from France to Cameroon.

Born in Avallon in central France, Mbeumo, who turns 23 on Sunday, has represented the country at both U20 and U21 level and is eligible to represent Cameroon, his father’s country of birth, since he is yet to make a senior appearance for Les Bleus.

“Can’t wait to start this new adventure,” the player said via a post on social media.