Murcia 0 Cameroon 8: Michaela Abam scores hat-trick in emphatic Indomitable Lionesses win

GOAL | Michaela Abam scored a hat-trick as Cameroon women’s team decimated Murcia 8-0 in Tuesday’s friendly at Pinatar Arena.

The Africans were taking on the Spanish second division side as they seek to build on the 4-0 win they secured against Levante last Thursday in preperation for the Women’s World Cup.

Abam got the ball rolling for in the goal feast when she opened the scoring for the Indomitable Lionesses 24 minutes into the game.

Six minutes later, Valerenga striker Ajara Nchout doubled the lead before the American-born fired home the third and her second of the game in the 34th minute.

Two minutes from the half-time break, Tenerife midfielder Raissa Feudjio made it four against the Spanish Segunda outfit.

In the second half, Abam hit her treble on the hour mark before Ninon Abena added the sixth goal ten minutes later.

In the final 15 minutes, Ngo Ndoumbouk and Henriette Akaba scored a goal each to complete the riot for Alain Djeumfa’s side.

The Lionesses will continue their preparations in Spain with another showdown against Alhama on May 31 at the same venue.

Cameroon will open their Women’s World Cup campaign against Canada on June 10 before meetings with the Netherlands and New Zealand in Group E.

