Napoli Triumphs 2-0 Over Verona: Zambo Anguissa Shines with a Stunning Goal | +video

CameroonOnline.ORG | Napoli delivered a stellar performance, defeating Hellas Verona 2-0 to solidify their position at the top of Serie A. The reigning 2023 champions opened the scoring early with a goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, setting the tone for the match. The victory was sealed in the second half with a spectacular strike from midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa in the 61st minute. Watch as Napoli extends their lead to four points over Inter, marking their fifth consecutive win this season. Stay tuned for all the highlights and key moments!