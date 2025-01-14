Rigobert Song Appointed as Central African Republic National Team Manager

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Rigobert Song, former head coach of Cameroon’s national football team, has been named the new manager of the Central African Republic (CAR) senior national team. The announcement was officially made on Monday night through a decree issued by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Civic Education. Song’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for CAR football as the team strives to turn around its recent struggles.

The 48-year-old coach, a former star defender for Cameroon who played in four FIFA World Cups, was dismissed from his role as Cameroon’s head coach in February 2024 after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign. This new role represents Song’s first coaching position outside his home country, offering him a fresh opportunity to make an impact on the international stage.

CAR’s national team, the Fauves of Bas-Oubangui, faces significant challenges. They are currently fifth in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group and have struggled in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. Despite these difficulties, Song’s arrival has been met with enthusiasm. He was welcomed in Bangui by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and the Sports Minister, reflecting the high hopes placed on his leadership.

Song’s coaching staff will include experienced professionals such as Éloge Enza-Yamissi, Sébastien Ngato, and Éric Cabalero, who will assist him in guiding the team through the qualifiers. His immediate focus will be on CAR’s upcoming matches in March, starting with critical games against Madagascar and Mali.

The circumstances surrounding Song’s appointment have stirred controversy, as the Central African Football Federation was reportedly not consulted in the decision. The Federation has expressed surprise and concern, warning of potential challenges to his tenure. Despite this, the government sees Song’s extensive experience and leadership as vital for rebuilding the national team and fostering football as a tool for social cohesion.

Song’s journey with the CAR national team begins amid great expectations and significant obstacles. As he steps into this role, fans and football enthusiasts will closely watch to see whether the former Cameroon captain can ignite a new era of success for the Fauves.