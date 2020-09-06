Nottingham Forest interested in Loic Mbe Soh

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

get football news | Le Parisien report that Championship club Nottingham Forest have registered an interest in signing 19-year-old PSG central defender Loic Mbe Soh.



Out of contract in June 2021, so far Mbe Soh and PSG have been unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension and he has now decided to quit the club where he grew up in the youth system.

Talks broke down over an extension until June 2024 – Les Parisiens have no intention of blocking Mbe Soh from departing, but want to extract a fee. Had he agreed to sign an extension, Caen and Le Havre were very keen to bring him in on loan.

However, the strongest interest in a permanent deal comes from England, with Sabri Lamouchi intent on signing the teenager for Nottingham Forest.

Initial contact has been made from Forest with PSG to get a sense of the fee that the French club will be asking for.