Official says sports considered good opportunity to bring Cameroonians together

(MENAFN) Public opinion is divided months before Cameroon is planned to host the African Cup of Nations (AFcon), considering the potential advantages and costs of the continental football tournament.

Hotel manager Magloire Ndedi in the popular New-bell district of Douala, the country’s economic hub, hail the nearly month-long sporting event set take place on Jan. 9 in the Central African nation.

He was quoted as saying that “We’re renovating the hotel because we already know that we’ll have a lot of customers during the football competition.”

He further declared that “This is a real business opportunity. The hotel will be full,” also stated that that agreements were inked with some embassies months ahead for the reception of foreign spectators.