Rigobert Song Responds to Accusations by Marc Brys: A Call for Respect and Professionalism

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In a recent interview published on August 17, 2024, both in print and online by the Belgian newspaper Dernière Heure (DH), Marc Brys, the newly appointed head coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, made startling accusations against his predecessor, Rigobert Song, and the head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto’o. Brys claimed that Song was merely a puppet, with no real power, alleging that Samuel Eto’o, the president of Fecafoot, would interfere directly in the team’s management, even entering the locker room to alter the lineup before and during matches. According to Brys, such conditions left the players feeling bullied and made it impossible for the team to perform at the expected level.

Rigobert Song, known for his calm demeanor and deep respect for the values of the sport, did not take these accusations lightly. In his response, Song emphasized the importance of respect and professionalism, values that he has upheld throughout his career both as a player and as a manager.

Song reflected on his years of experience, stating that Brys’ comments were not only disrespectful but also unfounded, particularly because they were directed at someone he did not know personally and towards situations he had never experienced.

“I don’t recall ever being involved in such scenes of interference as described by Mr. Brys,” Song asserted. “During my time as the manager of the Indomitable Lions, I never had to rely on any coercion or resort to unbecoming methods. My focus has always been on the discipline and professionalism of the players and the respect for our sporting values.”

Song also addressed the challenges and successes he faced during his tenure, highlighting his achievement of qualifying Cameroon for both a World Cup and an African Cup of Nations. Despite the allegations, Song was proud of his team’s performance, stating that while it may not have been perfect, it was far from the ridicule suggested by Brys.

“My approach as a captain, a manager, and a selection coordinator has always been one of respect and fairness. Throughout my career, I have always valued teamwork, solidarity, and the spirit of fair play. I respected my role, the players, and the sanctity of the team.”

In his closing remarks, Song expressed his hope that Brys, as the new manager, would focus on rebuilding and renewing the team with the support of the federation and the fans. With the upcoming challenges of the 2025 African Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup, Song encouraged Brys to prioritize the values of respect and professionalism, not just for the sport, but also for the people involved.

“The story of Cameroonian football has been written with dedication, and all who contribute to its future deserve respect. I have always made my decisions with full responsibility, and I hope the future of our national team is in good hands.”

Rigobert Song’s response is a powerful reminder that football, like any sport, is not just about winning games, but also about upholding the integrity and values that define it. As the Indomitable Lions look ahead to new challenges, the echoes of Song’s legacy and his call for respect will undoubtedly resonate within the hearts of fans and players alike.