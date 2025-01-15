Rigobert Song’s Appointment Sparks Controversy in Central African Republic

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameoonOnline.ORG | The Central African Football Federation (FCF) is crying foul over the surprise appointment of Rigobert Song as the national team’s new coach. In a strongly worded statement, the FCF expressed “dismay and surprise” at the decision, which they learned about on social media. They insist they were not consulted and consider this a blatant case of interference in their affairs.

This move directly contradicts the FCF’s recent decision to prioritize local talent by appointing an all-Central African coaching staff led by Éloge Enza Yamissi. The Federation maintains that the hiring of coaches falls solely under their jurisdiction.

Now, the FCF is calling for calm and urging all parties to avoid escalating the situation into a full-blown crisis between the Ministry of Sports and football authorities. This unexpected power struggle has thrown the future of the national team into uncertainty.

#Centrafrique ??: La Federation Centrafricaine de Football (FCF) se dit ne pas avoir été associée à la nomination du nouveau sélectionneur de l’équipe nationale. Dans un communiqué, elle a affirmé sa volonté à nationaliser ce poste. pic.twitter.com/QZe3GQKY77 — ??? ???? ????? (@BenamJos) January 14, 2025

TRANSLATION OF THE PRESS RELEASE:

CENTRAL AFRICAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION

PRESS RELEASE No. 001/2025

The Central African Football Federation learned with dismay and surprise through social networks of decree No. 002/MP/SEC/DIR-CAB.2025, of January 13, 2025, appointing coaches for the National A Team.

The Executive Committee of the Central African Football Federation, meeting in extraordinary session on January 14, 2025, informs national and international opinion that it was not associated or consulted in the making of this decision.

Consequently, it declares that it does not recognize this unilateral decision, which is contrary to the provisions in force: “Decisions concerning the recruitment of members of the management structures must remain among the rights and powers reserved exclusively to the Executive Committee of the Federations.”

To this end, the Central African Football Federation had decided to nationalize the position of coach of the Fauves A. Thus, the interim was entrusted to an entirely Central African technical staff led by Éloge ENZA YAMISSI, former captain of the Fauves A.

Following the latest result of the qualification of the Central African Republic for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and at a time when the President of the Republic, Head of State, Professor Faustin Archange TOUADERA is increasing efforts to consolidate peace between the daughters and sons of the country, the Central African Football Federation, which subscribes to this vision, would like to avoid any action aimed at creating an unnecessary crisis between the Ministry in charge of Sports and the body in charge of managing Central African football.

Done in Bangui, January 14, 2025

The Deputy Secretary General

Sylvestre Cyrille OUILIBOZOUMNA

(FCF)

Registered office: Avenue des Martyrs (Behind the Faculty of Health Sciences)

P.O. Box 344 BANGUI Central African Republic

Tel. (236) 75 50 53 91 / 75 10 10 63 E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]