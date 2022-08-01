Samuel Eto’o Foots Bills of Former Teammate Who Had Major Surgery

August 1, 2022 Leave a comment

Sports Brief | Serge Branco Namekong has just had successful surgery in Cameroon following an undisclosed ailment Former striker Samuel Eto’o was said to have footed the bills for the one-cap ex-international The FECAFOOT president has been helpful since he assumed his position overseeing their 2022 World Cup qualification Follow Sports Brief on Twitter for more trending and breaking news!

Former Cameroonian International Serge Branco Namekong had major surgery at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé. It was gathered that his former ,national team teammate, Samuel Eto’o, visited him and took care of all the expenses. Notable clubs Serge Branco Namekong played for are Stuggart, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and Frankfurt.

Check Also

In Cameroon, Emmanuel Macron’s Visit “Will Not Change Anything”, Say NGO Officials

World Pipelines | French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting with economic decision-makers at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved