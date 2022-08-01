Samuel Eto’o Foots Bills of Former Teammate Who Had Major Surgery

Share Facebook

Serge Branco Namekong has just had successful surgery in Cameroon following an undisclosed ailment Former striker Samuel Eto'o was said to have footed the bills for the one-cap ex-international The FECAFOOT president has been helpful since he assumed his position overseeing their 2022 World Cup qualification

Former Cameroonian International Serge Branco Namekong had major surgery at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé. It was gathered that his former ,national team teammate, Samuel Eto’o, visited him and took care of all the expenses. Notable clubs Serge Branco Namekong played for are Stuggart, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and Frankfurt.