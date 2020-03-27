Senate : Marcel Niat Njifenji Re-elected President

Share Facebook

Cameroon Tribune | This was during the plenary sitting of March 26, 2020 dedicated to the election of the permanent bureau of the House for the 2020 legislative year.

Marcel Niat Njifenji will once more pilot the affairs of the Senate as the President of the Upper House of Parliament following his re-election during the elective plenary sitting on March 26, 2020. He won 88 out of the 98 votes cast as the 10 others were void ballot. The House equally renewed trust in the entire outgoing bureau with Senator Aboubakary Abdoulaye re-elected Senior Vice President in a uninominal vote just as the election of the President.

In the absence of the eldest Senator, Chief Victor Mukete, the second eldest, Isabelle Tokpanou started chairing the plenary sitting heading the provisional bureau. After the election of the President, she handed over the chair to Marcel Niat Njifenji who continued.

The elected President, Niat Njifenji started by asking Senators to observe a minute of silence in honour of compatriots who have been snatched by the cool hands of death. Before continuing to chair the election of other members of the permanent bureau, Niat Njifenji addressed the Senators. He expressed gratitude to them for once more voting him and also special thanks and acknowledgement to the President of the Republic, Paul Biya for designating him to the position thereby signifying the renewal of trust. He promised to work as usual with all Senators in a spirit of respect and tolerance to seek the wellbeing of the population.

The elected President of the Senate also talked to the Senators about the coronavirus pandemic, urging them to join hands with the President of the Republic to halt the propagation of the virus in Cameroon. He urged them to ensure the respect of the combat instructions given by President Paul Biya. President Niat Njifenji lauded efforts deployed by the Ministry of Public Health to fight against the pandemic, citing with satisfaction the awareness creation session with Senators on March 23, 2020. Senator Niat Njifenji also lauded efforts being made to bring back peace in the North West and South West Regions, as well as those to preserve Cameroon’s territorial integrity. He declared that the Senate will work together with other stakeholders to ensure that the people in the North West and South West Regions live normal lives.

The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) Group leader in the Senate, Calvin Zang Oyono on behalf of the party presented the candidates for the positions of Senate President and Senior Vice President . He also read out the consensus lists constituted by political parties represented in the Senate for the positions of the four Vice Presidents, three Questors and eight Secretaries.

BUREAU OF THE SENATE

President :

Marcel Niat Njifenji

Senior Vice President :

Aboubakary Abdoulaye

Vice Presidents :

-Ndieb –Nso Georges Tabetando

-Hanlog Génèvieve epse Tjoues

-Nkeze Emilia Kalebong

-Sylvestre Naah Ondoua

Questors :

-Abdoulaye Wouyak Marava

-Otte Andrew Moffa

-Bisseck Paulette

Secretaries :

-Hayatou Aicha Pierrette

-Chafah Isaac

-Obam Assam Samuel

-Moampea Mbio Marie-Claire

-Hamadou Paul

-Pierre Flambeau Ngayap

-Dakolé Daissala

-Leke Bessongoh Akemefor.