The Rise and Fall of a Digital Predator: Stive Rostand Fouda’s Online Scam Empire

CameroonOnline.ORG | On April 2, 2025, the Cameroonian police made headlines with the arrest of Stive Rostand Fouda, a man accused of masterminding one of the most elaborate online scams the country has seen in recent years. Operating from behind screens and fake identities, Fouda is alleged to have swindled hundreds of millions of CFA francs from unsuspecting victims across social media platforms.

This arrest, made public during a press briefing at the Central Police Station No. 1 in Yaoundé, marked the end of a long cyber chase. Division Commissioner Thierry Medou, who led the investigation, revealed shocking details about how Fouda built a sophisticated web of deceit using tools as common as WhatsApp and Facebook.

Digital Deception at Its Finest

Fouda’s scam operation was as simple as it was effective. He posed as a wealthy businessman, a job recruiter, or a luxury car importer—depending on the target. He lured people in with offers that seemed too good to be true: lucrative job opportunities allegedly connected to organizations like the United Nations, investment chances in high-profile events like “Yaoundé en fête” (Yafé), and sales of high-end vehicles that never existed.

To boost his credibility, he showcased flashy car photos, fake invoices, and well-written proposals. Once the victims transferred advance payments, the accounts vanished. Communications were deleted. Fouda would move on to the next target, leaving a trail of confusion and financial ruin.

A Scammer with Many Faces

What made Fouda so dangerous was his ability to remain virtually invisible. He operated through numerous fake social media profiles, each tailored to a specific scheme. Victims saw a polished persona with a convincing backstory—never suspecting they were being manipulated by a seasoned con artist.

At least a dozen victims have been officially identified, but police believe the real number could be closer to a hundred. Many of those affected were reluctant to come forward, embarrassed by how easily they had been fooled.

Luxury Cars and Empty Promises

One of the most common tactics Fouda used was pretending to sell luxury vehicles. He posted pictures of sleek, high-end cars and claimed to be a direct importer. Interested buyers, believing they were securing a great deal, would pay deposits or full amounts upfront. Not a single car was ever delivered.

These scams alone reportedly brought in tens of millions of CFA francs. In the absence of receipts, contracts, or even a physical office, victims were left with no legal recourse.

Lessons in Online Vigilance

Fouda’s arrest is a wake-up call for digital users everywhere. The growing reliance on social media for business and networking has created a breeding ground for cybercriminals. While platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp connect people in powerful ways, they also open doors to manipulation and fraud.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Double-check identities. Verify claims. And most importantly, never send money to someone you have not met in person or cannot independently confirm.

The Bigger Picture

Beyond the headlines, this case highlights the need for stronger digital literacy and fraud prevention strategies—not only in Cameroon, but globally. As scammers become more sophisticated, users must become more informed and skeptical.

Stive Rostand Fouda’s digital empire may have collapsed, but countless others like it are being built in its place. The challenge now is to ensure citizens are equipped to spot and stop scams before they fall victim.