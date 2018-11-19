Tower Resources identify 18 million barrels of contingent reserves worth $118M in Cameroon [+video]

London South East | In a video interview with London South East, the Tower Resources Chairman and CEO Jeremy Asher updates us on the latest developments in Cameroon, and predicts oil will be flowing in 2019, or 2020 at the latest. Contingent reserves of 18 million barrels have been identified, with a monetary value estimated at $180 million dollars. 8,000 bpd is expected to flow in 2019/20.
Tower Resources is a pan-African specialist with assets in offshore Cameroon, Namibia and South Africa. The first Tower development well on the Thalia Block is planned for Njonji South in April 2019, with planning for the test drill well underway. Jeremy Asher talks us through in some detail how this will work, operate and be funded.
